Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 4,186 Shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 3.88% of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF alerts:

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRW opened at $15.61 on Friday. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.