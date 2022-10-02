Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 129 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

