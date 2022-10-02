Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 4,102 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $11,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $70.26 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

