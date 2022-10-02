Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 7% Higher

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.51. 9,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 444,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Nkarta Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $640.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,095 shares of company stock valued at $691,976. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

