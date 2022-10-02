Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insperity Price Performance

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

