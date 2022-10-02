Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.8 %

PFGC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

