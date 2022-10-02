Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.