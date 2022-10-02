Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,472 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

