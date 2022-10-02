Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 31,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,165,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.