Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 31,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,165,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

