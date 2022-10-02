NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 338,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,765,896 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.84.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9,493.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 256,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,090,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 240,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 99,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 383,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

