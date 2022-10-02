Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 4.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $836.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

