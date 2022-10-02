América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.39

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 66070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 814,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in América Móvil by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in América Móvil by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

