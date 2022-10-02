DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 636 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE WTRG opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

