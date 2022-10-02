Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Up 20.5%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 83,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 88,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Up 20.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

