DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.88.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

