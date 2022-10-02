DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.44 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

