Amalgamated Bank Sells 378 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,934 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

