Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 358,468 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Progyny by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Progyny by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading
