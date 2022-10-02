Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 358,468 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Progyny by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Progyny by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

