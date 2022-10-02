Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Sells 3,000 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several research firms have commented on OXM. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.