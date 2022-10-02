Bank of America Corp DE Buys 51,753 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

