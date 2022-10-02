DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 204,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.