State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $670,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

