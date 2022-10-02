Morgan Stanley Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $49.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

