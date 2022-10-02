Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 3,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 183,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.