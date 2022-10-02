Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 15.3%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 107,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 90,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Cabral Gold Stock Down 15.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$37.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Read More

