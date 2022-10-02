Jeffery John Shafer Sells 12,400 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$72,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$2,249,026.98.

Jeffery John Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jeffery John Shafer sold 15,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffery John Shafer sold 9,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total transaction of C$58,240.00.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of PHX opened at C$5.79 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

