PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Purchases $41,066.52 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 38,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $41,066.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,828,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,934.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.96.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.