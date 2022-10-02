PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Purchases $41,066.52 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 38,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $41,066.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,828,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,934.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

