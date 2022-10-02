Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,563.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.6 %

QS stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 6.57.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). QuantumScape’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $43,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 125.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 925,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 892,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 371,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

