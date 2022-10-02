Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,563.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.6 %

QS stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 6.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). QuantumScape’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $43,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 125.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 925,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 892,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 371,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.