Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Sells $58,925.64 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $58,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,657,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,942,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17.

Shares of FL opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

