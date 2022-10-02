FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 82,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,509,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FIGS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FIGS by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

