FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 82,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,509,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.
In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FIGS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FIGS by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
