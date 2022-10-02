Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Clint Sever Sells 19,215 Shares

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,950,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03. Cue Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLTH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the first quarter worth approximately $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

