DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DZ Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

