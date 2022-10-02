Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.