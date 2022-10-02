DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PPLT opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $76.09 and a 12-month high of $109.85.

