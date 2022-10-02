Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

