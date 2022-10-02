DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

