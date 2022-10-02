DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after buying an additional 281,195 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,893,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,695,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

