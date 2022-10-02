DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 15,094 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after acquiring an additional 857,690 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

VICI opened at $29.85 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

