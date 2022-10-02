David Hallal Sells 400,000 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 720,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,092.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, David Hallal sold 4,227 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $22,529.91.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of ALVR opened at $7.89 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AlloVir by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in AlloVir by 69.4% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AlloVir by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

