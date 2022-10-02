Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in September

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Arkema Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $152.18.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Analysts expect that Arkema will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arkema (ARKAY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.