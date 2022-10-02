Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in September

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arkema Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $152.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Analysts expect that Arkema will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arkema Company Profile

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

