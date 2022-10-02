Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Up 38.1% in September

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

FBRT stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $902.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.41%.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

