Short Interest in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Expands By 38.5%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Computer Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSVI opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 23.85%.

Computer Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Services

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.10%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Computer Services worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

