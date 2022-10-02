Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $1,234,124.45 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34.

On Monday, August 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,247.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.