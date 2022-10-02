Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 37.7% in September

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,327,900 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 964,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.8 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

