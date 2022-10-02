Industrial Alliance Securities Begins Coverage on Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $23,058,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.