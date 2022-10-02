Steven Pinado Sells 141,253 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BTRS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.62.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTRS. KeyCorp raised their price target on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

