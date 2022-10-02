Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,303 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

