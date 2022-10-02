V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of VFC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. V.F. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

