NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $95.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

