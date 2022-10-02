Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.04. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

